South Korea Justice Minister reassures investors on corporate governance reform

GWACHEON, South Korea, April 10 : South Korean Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho said Seoul's regulations will remain transparent for investors, stressing that President Lee Jae Myung's government would continue to take on corporate governance reform despite stiff opposition from business.

Since Lee took power last year, the ruling party has passed a series of stock market reforms aimed at addressing the "Korea Discount" - the tendency for local companies to have lower valuations than global peers, partly reflecting the opaque structures of the country's dominant, family-owned conglomerates.

Jung said recent amendments to commercial law — including stronger board accountability, mandatory treasury share cancellation and new independent director requirements — reflected changes investors had sought for nearly two decades.

"When we amended the commercial law... there was enormous opposition from the business community," Jung told a small group of reporters on Thursday. "But ultimately, doesn't raising a company's governance raise its value?"

Still, Jung said balancing reform with local corporate culture remained necessary, noting that founding family members at chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two of South Korea's largest companies, had taken investment risks professional managers might not have.

"When SK acquired Hynix, everyone said why are they doing this... But that's what SK lives on now."

South Korea's stock market, led by Samsung and SK Hynix, surged nearly 50 per cent in early 2026, driven by an AI chip boom and market-friendly reforms, before high volatility in March due to Middle East conflict.

"The issue is not breaking up the ownership structure itself," Jung said.

"Maximising investment returns is the purpose of investment. If the current structure... makes the most profit for people when they invest in Korea, then it can be accepted."

When asked whether minority shareholders could rely on Korean regulators to act impartially against powerful conglomerates, Jung pushed back against the notion that government-business collusion remained a structural risk.

He said the era of the state directing corporate outcomes had effectively ended, and that scandals under former President Park Geun-hye — which led to at least one of the investor-state disputes involving foreign entities — were an aberration, rather than the norm.

"Foreign investors are watching every move of this government. They don't miss a thing," Jung said.

South Korea had achieved victories in three major investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) cases, against U.S. private equity fund Lone Star, U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management, and Swiss elevator maker Schindler, and was formulating new regulation to coordinate future ISDS strategy across the government, Jung said.

Lone Star, Elliott and Schindler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.