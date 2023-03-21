Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea March 1-20 exports fall 17.4% as sales to China tumble
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea March 1-20 exports fall 17.4% as sales to China tumble

South Korea March 1-20 exports fall 17.4% as sales to China tumble

FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

21 Mar 2023 08:22AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 08:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean exports for the first 20 days of March fell 17.4 per cent from the comparable period of last year while imports dropped by a slower 5.7 per cent, as demand from China remained weak, customs agency data showed on Tuesday.

Exports by Asia's fourth-largest economy to its top market of China fell by a sharp 36.2 per cent during the March 1-20 period over a year earlier, whereas shipments to the U.S. increased 4.6 per cent, the Korea Customs Service data showed.

The trade deficit for the 20-day period stood at $6.32 billion, bigger than both a shortfall of $2.05 billion for the same 2022 period and a deficit of $6.12 billion for the Feb. 1-20 period of this year, the data showed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.