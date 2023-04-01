Logo
Business

South Korea March exports drop but not by as much as expected
Business

South Korea March exports drop but not by as much as expected

South Korea March exports drop but not by as much as expected

A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in South Korea on Jul 9, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

01 Apr 2023 08:35AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 09:25AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's exports fell in March year-on-year for the sixth month in a row, hit by a cooling global economy and a persistent slump in the semiconductor sector, but exports did not fall by as much as expected, data showed on Saturday (Apr 1).

Asia's fourth-largest economy exported goods worth US$55.12 billion in March, down 13.6 per cent from a year earlier, the trade ministry's data showed, compared with drops of 7.5 per cent in February and the 17.5 per cent tipped in a Reuters poll.

It was the longest losing streak in exports in annual terms since August 2020.

Imports in March fell 6.4 per cent to US$59.75 billion, versus a 3.5 per cent rise in the previous month and a 6.6 per cent fall expected by economists. It was the fastest drop since August 2020.

As a result, the country clocked a trade deficit of US$4.62 billion in March, the 13th consecutive month of deficits.

Source: Reuters/zl

