SEOUL : South Korea's consumer prices rose 2.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, after a rise of 2.0 per cent in February, government data showed on Wednesday.

That was also slightly higher than a median 2.0 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The Bank of Korea, which targets inflation at 2.0 per cent in the medium term, lowered interest rates by 25 basis points at its last meeting in February to support economic growth and said there would be more cuts this year.