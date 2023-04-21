South Korea March producer inflation eases to weakest in 25 months

SEOUL: South Korea's producer inflation slowed in March to the weakest level in 25 months, central bank data showed on Friday, led by agricultural and petroleum products.

The producer price index stood 3.3 per cent higher in March than a year before, compared with 4.8 per cent in February, according to the Bank of Korea. It was the slowest annual rise since February 2021.

The index rose 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, marking the third straight monthly rise, but that was slower than gains of 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent in February and January.

Prices of agricultural products fell 4.6 per cent from the previous month, while coal and petroleum products were down 1.3 per cent, contributing to the slowdown in inflation.