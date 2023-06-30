South Korea May factory output gets boost from cars and chips

SEOUL : South Korea's factory production unexpectedly jumped in May, led by cars and chips, official data showed on Friday, while retail sales also rose last month in an encouraging sign for a slowly recovering economy.

The industrial output index rose 3.2 per cent in May on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the Statistics Korea data showed, compared with losses of 0.6 per cent in April and 0.8 per cent tipped in a Reuters survey.

The gain also topped the highest estimate of a 2.8 per cent rise in the poll.

By product, output of automobiles jumped 8.7 per cent and semiconductors rose 4.4 per cent over the month, whereas communication devices slumped 16.9 per cent.

Factory output fell 7.3 per cent on an annual basis, which was also milder than a 9.0 per cent decline in April and 8.4 per cent drop expected by economists.

The finance ministry said after the data that it showed the economy was on a recovery path after a slight correction the previous month. Downward pressure has eased though risks remain, it added.

Factory output will rebound in the second quarter after four straight quarters of losses, as exports bottom out, the ministry said.

The all-industry production index, which includes both the manufacturing and services sectors, rose 1.3 per cent in May on-month, recouping April's 1.3 per cent loss.

Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent in May, after dropping 2.6 per cent in April, which was the worst in five months.