Business

South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps
South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps

South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps

A giant crane moves a shipping container at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. Picture taken on July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 07:13AM
SEOUL : South Korea's factory production unexpectedly jumped in May, official data showed on Friday, while retail sales also rose last month.

The industrial output index rose 3.2 per cent in May on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the Statistics Korea data showed, compared with losses of 0.6 per cent in April and 0.8 per cent tipped in a Reuters survey.

The output fell 7.3 per cent on an annual basis, which was also milder than drops of 9.0 per cent in April and 8.5 per cent expected by economists.

Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent in May, after dropping 2.6 per cent in April, which was the worst in five months.

Source: Reuters

