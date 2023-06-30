South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps

SEOUL : South Korea's factory production unexpectedly jumped in May, official data showed on Friday, while retail sales also rose last month.

The industrial output index rose 3.2 per cent in May on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the Statistics Korea data showed, compared with losses of 0.6 per cent in April and 0.8 per cent tipped in a Reuters survey.

The output fell 7.3 per cent on an annual basis, which was also milder than drops of 9.0 per cent in April and 8.5 per cent expected by economists.

Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent in May, after dropping 2.6 per cent in April, which was the worst in five months.