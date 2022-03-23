Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief

South Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief
FILE PHOTO: Changyong Rhee, Director of Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a session at the "Advancing Asia: Investing for the Future" conference in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
South Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
23 Mar 2022 11:33AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 01:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea has nominated Rhee Chang-yong, a veteran technocrat at the International Monetary Fund, as its new central bank chief, the country's presidential office said on Wednesday (Mar 23).

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in had discussed the nomination with conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who assumes his role in May for a five-year term, the presidential office said.

Rhee takes the helm with the central bank widely expected to continue its aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes to curb consumer inflation, which is currently running near a decade high.

He succeeds succeed Governor Lee Ju-yeol, whose term ends Mar 31.

While his nomination does not require parliamentary approval, Rhee will be subject to questions from lawmakers who will ask him about his economic expertise and ethical standards.

Members of the National Assembly often grill those tapped as top officials in parliamentary hearings. Such inquiries in the past have focused on a wide range of personal matters ranging from the nominee's property transaction records, tax history and military service among family members.

The Bank of Korea, which has raised interest rates three times since August, has signalled subsequent more aggressive hikes might be faster as inflationary pressures build amid rising import costs and ongoing supply chain hiccups.

Rhee is currently the director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF, overseeing its lending operations and surveillance work across the Asia Pacific.

Before joining the IMF in 2014, Rhee served as chief economist at the ADB, and worked closely with finance ministry officials while serving as Sherpa for the country's G20 Presidential Committee when South Korea hosted the group's summit in 2010.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us