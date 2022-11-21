South Korea Nov 1-20 exports tumble on weak demand for chips, China woes

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of November shrank 16.7 per cent from the same period a year ago, dragged down by weak demand for chips and from China, customs agency data showed on Monday.

The country's imports fell 5.5 per cent, bringing the trade balance to a $4.42 billion deficit, on track for an eighth straight month in the red.

Shipments to China dropped 28.3 per cent, while those to the United States and European Union were up 11.0 per cent and down 1.5 per cent, respectively.

By product, sales of semiconductors fell 29.4 per cent and wireless communication devices lost 20.6 per cent, but those of cars and petroleum products gained 28.6 per cent and 16.1 per cent each.

Exports shrank 11.3 per cent on average per working day.

Full Monthly trade data will be available on Dec. 1.