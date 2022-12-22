Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea Nov producer inflation falls to 19-month low
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea Nov producer inflation falls to 19-month low

South Korea Nov producer inflation falls to 19-month low

FILE PHOTO-Office workers pick up lunch boxes at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. Picture taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

22 Dec 2022 05:07AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 05:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's producer inflation in November slowed for a fifth consecutive month to a 19-month low, data showed on Thursday, pointing to weakening consumer price pressure ahead.

The producer price index in November stood 6.3 per cent higher than the same month a year before, according to the Bank of Korea data, after a revised 7.3 per cent annual rise in October. It posted its slowest gain since April 2021 last month.

Its annual growth kept slowing since touching a near 14-year high of 10.0 per cent in June this year.

On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.2 per cent in November after a 0.5 per cent gain in October.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.