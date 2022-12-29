Logo
Business

South Korea Nov retail sales fall for third straight month

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk in a shopping district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Heo Ran

29 Dec 2022 07:26AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 07:26AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's retail sales fell for a third straight month in November, government data showed on Thursday, and were set to end the last quarter of 2022 with losses, reversing gains in the third quarter.

The country's retail sales fell 1.8 per cent in November, on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, following a 0.2 per cent loss in October and 2.0 per cent fall in September, according to Statistics Korea.

The output for the services sector decreased 0.6 per cent, after falling 1.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent in October and September, respectively.

In the manufacturing sector, the output edged up by 0.4 per cent, after four straight months of losses, although it posted the worst drop in 2-1/2 years of 3.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Source: Reuters

