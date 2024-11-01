Logo
South Korea Oct export growth slows to seven-month low
South Korea Oct export growth slows to seven-month low

South Korea Oct export growth slows to seven-month low

FILE PHOTO: Trucks used to transport containers are seen at the Hanjin Shipping container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013. Picture taken August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

01 Nov 2024 08:20AM
SEOUL : South Korea's export growth slowed for a third straight month in October to the slowest in seven months, trade data showed on Friday, missing market expectations.

Outbound shipments from Asia's fourth-largest economy rose 4.6 per cent from a year earlier to $57.52 billion, compared with gains of 7.5 per cent the month before and 6.9 per cent tipped in a Reuters poll of Economists.

It was the weakest rate since March.

On average per working day, exports were down 0.2 per cent, their first fall since September 2023.

Source: Reuters

