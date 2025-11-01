Logo
South Korea Oct exports beat forecasts on solid demand for chips, ships
Shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

01 Nov 2025 08:22AM
SEOUL :South Korea's exports unexpectedly rose in October on robust demand for chips and ships, even as businesses remained cautious amid a global outlook clouded by Washington's tariff policies, data showed on Saturday.

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy, an early bellwether for global trade, stood at $59.57 billion in October, up 3.6 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for a 0.2 per cent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Exports of semiconductors rose 25.4 per cent from a year earlier. Ship sales also surged 131.2 per cent, while sales for petrochemical goods jumped 12.7 per cent year on year.

Imports declined 1.5 per cent in October to $53.52 billion.

The monthly trade balance stood at a surplus of $6.06 billion, down from $9.53 billion in September.

Source: Reuters
