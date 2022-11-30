Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea Oct factory output drops at fastest pace since May 2020
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea Oct factory output drops at fastest pace since May 2020

South Korea Oct factory output drops at fastest pace since May 2020

FILE PHOTO: Workers labour on steel frames at a construction site in central Seoul, South Korea, August 29, 2016. Picture taken on August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

30 Nov 2022 07:32AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 07:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's factory output dropped in October by more than expected and at the fastest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years, government data showed on Wednesday, amid weakening demand due to a global economic slowdown, and aggressive rate hikes.

The country's industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 3.5 per cent in October from a month earlier, accelerating from a revised 1.9 per cent decline in September, according to Statistics Korea.

It missed economists' expectations of a 1.0 per cent fall tipped in a Reuters survey and marked the fastest decline since May 2020.

By product, cars and machineries fell 7.3 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, leading the losses.

Output for the services sector fell 0.8 per cent, faster than 0.2 per cent a month before and the fastest since Dec. 2020, while retail sales lost 0.2 per cent.

The country's factory output fell 1.1 per cent on a yearly basis, also below 0.0 per cent expected in the survey, snapping a 12-month streak of annual gains.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.