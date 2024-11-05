South Korea Oct headline inflation weakest since early 2021

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation in October hit the weakest level since January 2021, official data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.3 per cent in October from a year earlier, after a rise of 1.6 per cent in September, according to Statistics Korea.

It was weaker than a median 1.4 per cent increase tipped in a Reuters poll of economists and marked the weakest annual increase since January 2021.

The index was unchanged on a monthly basis from September, also weaker than a 0.2 per cent gain tipped in the poll.