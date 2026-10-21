South Korea October 1-20 exports surge 105% on record chip sales

SEOUL, Oct 21 : South Korea's exports surged 105.4 per cent in the first 20 days of this month from a year earlier, led by record chip sales driven by global AI investment, customs data showed on Wednesday.

On a working-day average basis, exports were up 65.9 per cent at a record $4.74 billion.

Exports of semiconductors rose 222.5 per cent, accounting for 44.7 per cent of the total.

Last month, exports rose 83.7 per cent, the biggest jump since February 1974, with the monthly value topping $120 billion for the first time.