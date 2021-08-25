South Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

SEOUL: A South Korean parliamentary committee voted early on Wednesday (Aug 25) to recommend amending a law, a key step toward banning Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curb by a major economy.

After the vote from the legislation and judiciary committee to amend the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law", the amendment will come to a final vote in parliament.

That vote could come on Wednesday, although South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that parliament would act at a later date.

A parliament official told Reuters the office had not yet received an official request not to hold the meeting on Wednesday.

Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have both faced global criticism because they require software developers using their app stores to use proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30 per cent.

In a statement on Tuesday, Apple said the Bill "will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections", hurt user trust in App Store purchases and lead to fewer opportunities for South Korean developers.

Wilson White, senior director of public policy at Google, said "the rushed process hasn't allowed for enough analysis of the negative impact of this legislation on Korean consumers and app developers".

Based on South Korean parliament records, the amendment bans app store operators with dominant market positions from forcing payment systems on content providers and "inappropriately" delaying the review of, or deleting, mobile contents from app markets.

It also allows the South Korean government to require an app market operator to "prevent damage to users and protect the rights and interests of users", probe app market operators, and mediate disputes regarding payment, cancellations or refunds in the app market.

This month in the United States, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a Bill that would rein in app stores of companies that they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Google.