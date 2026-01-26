South Korea pension fund lowers foreign stock target to support won

SEOUL, Jan 26 : South Korea's state-run NPS pension fund has lowered its target ratio for foreign stock holdings to support the won, the welfare ministry said on Monday, sending the currency higher.

The ministry oversees the investment policies of the NPS, the world's third-largest public pension fund, which has been increasing overseas investment for years to seek higher returns, raising dollar demand in the onshore currency market.

The target ratio for end-2026 was lowered to 37.2 per cent from the previous 38.9 per cent with the domestic stocks weighting raised to 14.9 per cent from 14.4 per cent, the ministry said in a statement after the pension fund's management committee meeting in Seoul.

Dollar demand was increasing with the pension fund's growing size, while dollar supply in the onshore foreign exchange market was recently being outweighed by demand, the ministry said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The won strengthened as much as 2 per cent to 1,433.3 per dollar after the meeting outcome, hitting its highest level since December 31, after opening the session 1.1 per cent higher on sharp gains in the Japanese yen.

There had recently been an unprecedented rise in the domestic stock market and weakness in the local currency, Welfare Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong said at the meeting.

The KOSPI has risen 17 per cent so far this month, after a 76 per cent jump in 2025, its biggest since 1999.

The committee also decided to temporarily allow domestic stock holdings to exceed the target ratio beyond a set range, citing worries about the market impact of constant portfolio rebalancing. It added that the range would be reassessed after closely monitoring market conditions in the first half.

President Lee Jae Myung said last week that authorities expect the won to strengthen to around 1,400-per-dollar in a month or two, although he said that domestic policies alone would not be able to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

The ministry and the NPS have been consulting with foreign exchange authorities since November, after setting up a body to discuss ways to balance the fund's returns and foreign exchange stability, as the won hovered at its weakest levels since 2009.

Foreign exchange hedging was not discussed at the meeting, Jeong told reporters. The NPS is currently allowed to hedge a maximum of 10 per cent of its foreign assets under its strategic hedging policy, and an additional 5 per cent for tactical hedging.

The NPS initiated a new round of strategic foreign exchange hedging operations late last month, as part of broader policy efforts to stabilise the won, after the welfare ministry decided to hedge currency risk more flexibly.

The NPS held 1,427.7 trillion won ($991.31 billion) in assets as of end-October, with overseas assets accounting for 58 per cent of the total.

($1 = 1,440.2100 won)