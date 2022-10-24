Logo
Business

South Korea's POSCO Holdings Q3 profit tumbles after typhoon suspends production
The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 20, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

24 Oct 2022 03:41PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 04:11PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's POSCO Holdings on Monday (Oct 24) posted a 71 per cent drop in third-quarter operating profit after a typhoon and flooding last month suspended production at its second-largest steel plant, which has yet to return to full output.

The holding company of South Korea's biggest steelmaker said its consolidated operating profit fell to 900 billion won (US$625.29 million) in the July-September quarter, in line with a 900 billion won profit estimate issued last week.

The company said last week that operating losses and one-off costs from the production suspension at the plant in Pohang, South Korea had lowered its profit by 440 billion won during the quarter.

Sales rose 3 per cent to 21.2 trillion won, in line with last week's guidance.

POSCO said it planned to resume supplying all of the downstream products made by the affected plant by the end of the year.

Source: Reuters/zl

