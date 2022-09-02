Logo
South Korea president not too worried about external financial standing: Report
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol holds first official news conference to mark 100 days in office, in Seoul, South Korea on Aug 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Chung Sung-jun)

02 Sep 2022 08:46AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 09:03AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday (Sep 2). 

"The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about US$30 billion surplus", Yoon explained.

The comment came as the South Korean won hit the weakest level since April 2009 at 1,357 won per dollar, having fallen more than 12 per cent so far this year.

Source: Reuters/st

