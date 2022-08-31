Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's Yoon says to deal with key trade balance risks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's Yoon says to deal with key trade balance risks

South Korea's Yoon says to deal with key trade balance risks

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech as he holds his first official news conference to mark 100 days in office in Seoul, South Korea on Aug 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Chung Sung-jun)

31 Aug 2022 01:02PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 02:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: The main risks to South Korea's worsening trade balance are sluggish exports to China, high global energy prices and weak semiconductor exports, President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday (Aug 31). 

He made the remarks while presiding over his weekly meeting of senior officials on the economy, which was held this week in the southeastern city of Busan, the hub for cargo sea transportation.

He said the government would implement policy measures with the aim of dealing with these key risks to the trade balance, which has been in deficit in recent months mainly due to the increased costs of importing energy and raw materials.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

South Korea economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.