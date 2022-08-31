South Korea's Yoon says to deal with key trade balance risks

SEOUL: The main risks to South Korea's worsening trade balance are sluggish exports to China, high global energy prices and weak semiconductor exports, President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday (Aug 31).

He made the remarks while presiding over his weekly meeting of senior officials on the economy, which was held this week in the southeastern city of Busan, the hub for cargo sea transportation.

He said the government would implement policy measures with the aim of dealing with these key risks to the trade balance, which has been in deficit in recent months mainly due to the increased costs of importing energy and raw materials.