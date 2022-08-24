South Korea's President Yoon says volatility increasing in FX market

SEOUL: South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday (Aug 24) volatility is increasing in financial and foreign exchange markets amid uncertainties over inflation and monetary tightening in major countries.

"External financial soundness improved significantly compared with past crises, but we should not be careless ... the government will thoroughly monitor and respond to prevent any financial or foreign exchange crisis", Yoon said as he presided over a macroeconomic and financial policy meeting.