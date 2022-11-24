Logo
Business

South Korea producer inflation hits 16-month low in Oct
FILE PHOTO: An office worker eats his lunch at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. Picture taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran
FILE PHOTO: Lee Sang-jae, owner of a meat restaurant, cuts meat at a restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops at an underground shopping district in the Gangnam area of Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2016. Picture taken June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
24 Nov 2022 05:04AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 05:04AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's annual producer inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in October to a 16-month low, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The producer price index stood 7.3 per cent higher in October than the same month a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea (BoK), after a revised 7.9 per cent rise in September.

The rise was the slowest since June 2021. Producer inflation had hit a near 14-year high of 10.0 per cent in June.

On a monthly basis, however, the index rose 0.5 per cent, picking up from a revised 0.1 per cent in September and the fastest in four months.

The monthly rise was led by utility prices for electricity, gas, water supply and waste, which jumped 8.1 per cent.

South Korea's central bank is expected to scale back its tightening pace later on Thursday and hike rates by a modest 25 basis points amid signs of slowing domestic growth, despite high inflation and an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll found.

Source: Reuters

