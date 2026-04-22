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South Korea producer prices rise in March at fastest in more than 3 years
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South Korea producer prices rise in March at fastest in more than 3 years

South Korea producer prices rise in March at fastest in more than 3 years

People walk at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

22 Apr 2026 08:18AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2026 08:22AM)
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SEOUL, April 22 : South Korea's producer prices rose in March at the sharpest pace in more than three years on a surge in oil prices sparked by the Middle East conflict, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Korea's producer price index rose 4.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, after rising 2.5 per cent in February. It was the fastest rise since February 2023.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 1.6 per cent, marking the fastest since April 2022, as the prices of coal and petroleum products jumped 31.9 per cent.

Source: Reuters
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