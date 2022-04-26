Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea Q1 GDP growth slows but beats expectations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea Q1 GDP growth slows but beats expectations

South Korea Q1 GDP growth slows but beats expectations

A truck driver stands next to his truck as he gets ready to transport a shipping container at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, Jul 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

26 Apr 2022 07:05AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 07:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from preceding three months as coronavirus curbs hit private consumption and surging inflation cast doubts over the recovery.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally-adjusted 0.7 per cent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday (Apr 26), slowing from 1.2 per cent a quarter earlier, but slightly faster than 0.6 per cent growth seen in a Reuters survey.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 3.1 per cent, compared with economists' forecast of 2.8 per cent growth.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

South Korea GDP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us