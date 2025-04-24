South Korea Q1 GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

SEOUL: South Korea's economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as exports and consumption stalled amid fears over the impact of Washington's aggressive tariffs, fanning expectations of more interest rate cuts.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.2 per cent from a quarter earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, shrinking for the first time since the second quarter of 2024 and missing forecasts for a gain of 0.1 per cent in a Reuters survey.

The weak data will increase calls for the Bank of Korea to cut interest rates again as soon as next month as policymakers worry about the consequences of Trump's tariff policies, which some analysts fear may tip one of the world's most trade-reliant economies into a downward spiral.

"Industrial output all across was sluggish in the first quarter along with consumption, and exports began to be a drag on growth amid external uncertainties," said Huh Jae-hywan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, who correctly foresaw the economy would contract 0.2 per cent in the first quarter.

The BOK last week signalled it would cut rates in May and left the door wide open to further monetary easing to cope with "significant" risks to the economy from US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policy.

It held the benchmark interest rate at 2.75 per cent as expected on Apr 17 following three reductions since its rate-cutting cycle began in October.

Analysts see policy interest rates reaching 2.25 per cent by the end of the third quarter this year as shifting U.S. tariff policies fuel fears of a global recession and threaten to sharply curtail exports out of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

A breakdown of Thursday's data showed construction investment dropped 3.2 per cent from the preceding quarter, while capital investment and exports declined 2.1 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Private consumption declined 0.1 per cent in the January-March period after gaining 0.2 per cent three months earlier.