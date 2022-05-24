Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea Q1 household credit sets first fall in nine years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea Q1 household credit sets first fall in nine years

South Korea Q1 household credit sets first fall in nine years

FILE PHOTO: A building which is currently under construction is seen above a fog during a rainy day in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

24 May 2022 11:09AM (Updated: 24 May 2022 11:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's household credit posted its first quarterly fall in nine years at March-end on a mix of factors including rising interest rates, accelerating inflation and a cooling housing market, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Households' outstanding loans and purchases on credit fell 0.04 per cent to 1,859.4 trillion won ($1.47 trillion) as at the end of March from 1,860.1 trillion won three months earlier, the Bank of Korea data showed.

It was the first quarterly decline since a 0.10 per cent fall in the January-March period of 2013, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Household credit rose 5.37 per cent for the full year through March versus a year earlier, slowing from a 7.76 per cent on-year gain logged at the end of December and marking a third consecutive quarter of slowing on-year growth.($1 = 1,264.5200 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us