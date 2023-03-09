Logo
Business

South Korea to reactivate FX swap between pension fund, cenbank
FILE PHOTO: South Korea Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho attends the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

09 Mar 2023 03:42PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 04:13PM)
SEOUL :South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday foreign exchange authorities were in talks to reactivate market stabilising measures, including a foreign exchange swap programme between the pension fund and central bank.

"The measures we took in the fourth quarter to stabilise the foreign exchange market will continue in a consistent manner," Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters, according to a media pool report.

Choo said the Korean won's recent movements were largely in line with other major currencies and that the authorities would continue to monitor the market.

A finance ministry official separately said the authorities would arrange a new currency swap line between the pension fund and central bank in the near future and extend maturity of the swap deals made during the last programme.

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) told Reuters last Friday it would collaborate with foreign exchange authorities when needed to help stabilise the market, such as by re-establishing the swap line.

Source: Reuters

