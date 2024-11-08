South Korea to respond if market volatility heightens excessively, finance minister says

SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said on Friday that authorities will respond in a timely manner if volatility heightens excessively in financial markets.

Minister Choi Sang-mok said the government's 24-hour monitoring system, which had been run to monitor the Middle East situation, would be expanded to cover financial and foreign exchange markets.

Choi made the comments at a meeting with top economic and financial policymakers to review the implications of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome.