Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea revised Q2 GDP rises 0.7% on-quarter, in line with earlier estimate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea revised Q2 GDP rises 0.7% on-quarter, in line with earlier estimate

South Korea revised Q2 GDP rises 0.7% on-quarter, in line with earlier estimate

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing masks walk in a shopping district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Heo Ran

01 Sep 2022 07:06AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 07:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's economy grew in the second quarter by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 per cent from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Thursday (Aug 31), matching the advance estimate released earlier.

That was slightly faster than a 0.6 per cent growth in the first quarter but slower than 1.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Bank of Korea data.

By expenditure, private consumption advanced 2.9 per cent, while construction and facilities investment grew 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Exports shrank 3.1 per cent.

The country's gross domestic product expanded by 2.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis, also unchanged from the earlier estimate.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.