Business

South Korea revised Q3 GDP +0.3% q/q, in line with earlier estimate
South Korea revised Q3 GDP +0.3% q/q, in line with earlier estimate

01 Dec 2022 07:08AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 07:08AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's economy grew in the third quarter by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 per cent from a quarter earlier, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, unchanged from the advance estimate released earlier.

It was slower than 0.7 per cent in the second quarter and the slowest quarterly growth rate since the third quarter of 2021.

By expenditure, private consumption advanced 1.7 per cent and facilities investment jumped 7.9 per cent, but construction investment fell 0.2 per cent. Exports rose 1.1 per cent, while imports grew 6.0 per cent.

The country's gross domestic product expanded 3.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis, also unchanged from the earlier estimate.

Source: Reuters

