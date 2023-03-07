Logo
Business

South Korea revised Q4 GDP -0.4% q/q, matching earlier estimate
South Korea revised Q4 GDP -0.4% q/q, matching earlier estimate

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji /File Photo

07 Mar 2023 07:08AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 07:08AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's economy contracted 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, revised central bank data showed on Tuesday, matching its advance estimate released in January.

The contraction followed 0.3 per cent growth in the third quarter and marked the first quarterly fall since the second quarter of 2020.

By expenditure, private consumption fell 0.6 per cent, but facilities and construction investments rose 2.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Exports dropped 4.6 per cent, while imports declined 3.7 per cent.

The country's gross domestic product grew 1.3 per cent in the October-December quarter from the same period a year before, revised down from 1.4 per cent estimated earlier. The full 2022 GDP growth was unchanged at 2.6 per cent.

Source: Reuters

