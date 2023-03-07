South Korea revised Q4 GDP -0.4% q/q, matching earlier estimate

SEOUL : South Korea's economy contracted 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, revised central bank data showed on Tuesday, matching its advance estimate released in January.

The contraction followed 0.3 per cent growth in the third quarter and marked the first quarterly fall since the second quarter of 2020.

By expenditure, private consumption fell 0.6 per cent, but facilities and construction investments rose 2.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Exports dropped 4.6 per cent, while imports declined 3.7 per cent.

The country's gross domestic product grew 1.3 per cent in the October-December quarter from the same period a year before, revised down from 1.4 per cent estimated earlier. The full 2022 GDP growth was unchanged at 2.6 per cent.