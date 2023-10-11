Samsung flags 78% drop in Q3 profit as chip losses extend

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics reported a likely 78 per cent drop in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday (Oct 11), as the effects of an ongoing global chip glut drive losses in what is normally the South Korean tech giant's cash cow business.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its operating profit fell to ₩2.4 trillion (US$1.79 billion) from July to September, from ₩10.85 trillion a year earlier in a short preliminary earnings statement.

The profit beat a ₩2.1 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The earnings guidance sent shares up 3.3 per cent in early trade, versus a 1.8 per cent rise in the wider market.

Although down sharply from last year, Samsung's third-quarter profit is higher than the first quarter's ₩640 billion and the second quarter's ₩670 billion.

Samsung's first-quarter profit was the lowest since 2009, according to company data.

The company reported losses of ₩4.58 trillion and ₩4.36 trillion in its chip business in the first and second quarter respectively, as memory chip prices plunged and its inventory values were slashed.