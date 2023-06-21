Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea says 6 European firms to invest $929 million in wind power, batteries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea says 6 European firms to invest $929 million in wind power, batteries

South Korea says 6 European firms to invest $929 million in wind power, batteries

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

21 Jun 2023 05:54PM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 06:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Six European companies will invest in projects worth a total of 1.2 trillion won ($929.27 million) in South Korea, spanning areas such as batteries and renewable energy, the country's industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry's announcement came as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited France this week.

The companies - Imerys, Umicore, Continental, Nylacast, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Equinor - will invest in fields including batteries, automotive materials and offshore wind power, the ministry said.

CIP plans to invest $350 million in gigawatt-scale offshore wind projects to support South Korea's ambitious wind power target, CIP said in a statement.

Equinor said the investment is a reinforcement of its interests in Korea, in which its 'Firefly' renewables project located offshore the city of Ulsan will have a capacity of approximately 800 megawatts when commissioned around 2028, although it has yet to make a final investment decision.

Other companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There were no further details on how much each company intended to invest or whether any projects had been previously announced.

Yoon is due to travel to Vietnam later this week for a three-day state visit.

($1 = 1,291.3400 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.