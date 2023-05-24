Logo
South Korea says technical problems occur ahead of homegrown rocket launch
24 May 2023 03:07PM
SEOUL : South Korea's science ministry said technical problems had occurred during preparations for the third flight of its homegrown space rocket ahead of liftoff on Wednesday, and local media reported the launch would be rescheduled.

South Korea is aspiring to be a key player in space technology, competing with its Asian neighbours.

Media reports said the launch would be rescheduled for later this week.

In June 2022, the country successfully launched its domestically produced Nuri rocket and placed working and dummy satellites into orbit in its second test.

The third test would be the first to load and launch a commercial-grade satellite aboard the Nuri vehicle.

Source: Reuters

