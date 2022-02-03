South Korea seeks improved compliance plans from Apple, Google on app store law

The KCC was in contact with Apple representatives for a more detailed compliance plan that goes beyond the general intention of allowing alternative payment systems, the official said.

As for Google's plan, the official said the KCC was aware of the concern over Google's planned policy of only reducing its service charge to developers by 4 percentage points when users choose an alternative billing system, and the regulator is waiting for additional information from Google.

"As a result of any policy, if app developers find it realistically difficult to use an alternative payment system and resort to using the dominant app store operator's payment system, it would not fit the law's purpose," the official said, adding that this stance would likely be reflected in the final ordinance.

The official, who is not authorised to speak to media, declined to be identified. Apple and Google did not have an immediate response.