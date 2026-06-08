South Korea to seek priority supply of Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs, science minister says

SEOUL, June 8 : South Korea will ask for priority supply of Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin graphics processing units, as deliveries are expected to be delayed, Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said on Monday.

Bae said a government notice for South Korea's GPU project had been issued earlier in the day, adding that a supply of Nvidia's B300 chips was expected to arrive on time.

"B300 supply looks like it will come in time, but Vera Rubin looks likely to be slightly delayed, so we will request priority supply for that," Bae told reporters.

Bae said later that South Korea aims to get supply this year.