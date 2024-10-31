Logo
Business

South Korea Sept factory output unexpectedly falls on weaker chip production
FILE PHOTO: A factory is seen in Incheon, South Korea, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

31 Oct 2024 07:04AM
SEOUL : South Korea's factory output unexpectedly fell in September on weaker chip production, government data showed on Thursday.

The industrial output index fell 0.2 per cent over the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to Statistics Korea, after a rise of 4.4 per cent in the prior month, which was the fastest in a year.

The fall came against the median forecast of a 1.2 per cent rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Production of semiconductors fell 2.6 per cent.

The index fell 1.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, compared with gains of 3.8 per cent the month before and 0.8 per cent expected by economists. It was the first annual decline since July 2023.

Source: Reuters

