South Korea's SK invests $250 million in Bill Gates' TerraPower for nuclear power tech
The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea on Feb 3, 2017. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

15 Aug 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2022 05:40PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's SK Inc said on Monday (Aug 15) it and an affiliate invested $250 million in TerraPower, a US venture founded by billionaire Bill Gates that develops small-sized nuclear power reactors, called small modular reactors.

SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, said it made the investment with affiliate SK Innovation as part of a total $750 million fundraising round co-led by Gates.

The investment in small modular reactors, which SK said is a competitive carbon-free energy source, goes toward SK Group's pledge in 2021 to reduce 200 million tons of carbon emissions by 2030, SK said in a statement. 

Source: Reuters/st

South Korea

