Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea to step up scrutiny of company strategy announcements
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea to step up scrutiny of company strategy announcements

27 Apr 2023 09:22AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 09:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's financial markets regulator said on Thursday it would strengthen its oversight of disclosures by listed companies on their business plans, citing a danger of speculative activity in their stocks.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement many companies announced plans to add popular sectors such as rechargeable batteries, artificial intelligence and robotics to their businesses but failed to disclose progress later.

The move came after stock prices of several companies making such announcements showed unusual rallies before crashing in a relatively short period and without any clear event.

It said it would strengthen its probes into stock price movements and transaction patterns for companies making such announcements and carry out swift investigations into suspicious cases for punishment.

If the regulator finds activity was fraudulent, it can refer cases to the prosecution office.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.