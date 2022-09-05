Logo
South Korea suspected of selling dollars to support won: Report
Screens showing the foreign exchange rate between US dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea on Sep 1, 2022. (File photo: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

05 Sep 2022 02:53PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2022 03:33PM)
SEOUL: South Korean authorities are suspected of having sold dollars to support the won near the end of the onshore trade session on Monday (Sep 5), two dealers told Reuters.

Source: Reuters/st

