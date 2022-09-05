South Korea suspected of selling dollars to support won: Report

SEOUL: South Korean authorities are suspected of having sold dollars to support the won near the end of the onshore trade session on Monday (Sep 5), two dealers told Reuters.
Source: Reuters/st
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
SEOUL: South Korean authorities are suspected of having sold dollars to support the won near the end of the onshore trade session on Monday (Sep 5), two dealers told Reuters.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us