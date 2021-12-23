Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea suspends Canadian beef imports after BSE case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea suspends Canadian beef imports after BSE case

South Korea suspends Canadian beef imports after BSE case

FILE PHOTO: A cow stands in a barn at a dairy farm in South Mountain, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

23 Dec 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WINNIPEG, Manitoba : South Korea has suspended beef imports from Canada, which reported its first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in six years, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Wednesday.

South Korea, the fourth-largest beef importer in the world, is seeking more information about the case before lifting its suspension, the agency's spokesman Patrick Girard said. He added that no other countries have told Canada, the eighth-largest beef exporter, that they are considering trade action.

Canada reported the BSE case in an 8-1/2-year-old beef cow in the province of Alberta, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The cow was euthanized on the farm and did not enter the food or animal feed chain, Girard said.

BSE is a fatal disease of the nervous system in cattle.

Canada's latest case is atypical - meaning that it is a form of BSE that can occur naturally in older cattle - as opposed to classical BSE, caused by an animal eating contaminated feed.

The first confirmed Canadian case of BSE - a classical form - was detected in 2003, resulting in some 40 export markets closing. Many have long since reopened.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us