Business

South Korea unemployment rate edges up to 2.6% in Sept

University students write on documents at an employment fair in Seoul, South Korea, September 23, 2015. South Korea's rigid labour market is increasingly seen as a drag on an ailing economy that President Park Geun-hye says needs "major surgery." Picture taken September 23. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/ File Photo

13 Oct 2023 07:07AM
SEOUL : South Korea's unemployment rate increased to 2.6 per cent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, from a record low of 2.4 per cent in August, official data showed on Friday.

Source: Reuters

