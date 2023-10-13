South Korea unemployment rate edges up to 2.6% in Sept

SEOUL : South Korea's unemployment rate increased to 2.6 per cent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, from a record low of 2.4 per cent in August, official data showed on Friday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
SEOUL : South Korea's unemployment rate increased to 2.6 per cent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, from a record low of 2.4 per cent in August, official data showed on Friday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us