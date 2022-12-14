South Korea unemployment rate edges up in Nov

SEOUL : South Korea's unemployment rate edged up in November, with the annual increase in employed people hitting the smallest in a year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9 per cent in November, compared with 2.8 per cent in October and a record low of 2.5 per cent in August, according to Statistics Korea.

In 12 months through November, the number of employed people increased by 626,000, extending annual gains to a 21st straight month but marking the smallest increase since November 2021.