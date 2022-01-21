South Korea unveils US$12 billion extra budget to cushion impact of extended COVID-19 curbs

SEOUL: South Korea unveiled a 14 trillion won (US$11.75 billion) supplementary budget on Friday (Jan 21) to support the self-employed and small businesses that have taken a heavy hit from extended COVID-19 curbs.

About 11.5 trillion won will be used to help small business owners and compensate their losses caused by the extension of virus-related measures, the finance ministry said.

Another 1.5 trillion won is earmarked to secure COVID-19 treatment pills for 400,000 people and 25,000 hospital beds.

The other 1 trillion won will be used as contingency reserves should the Omicron coronavirus variant spread further and require more support.

To finance the extra stimulus, the government will issue 11.3 trillion won worth of treasury bonds and utilise 2.7 trillion won from public fund reserves.