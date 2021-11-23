Logo
South Korea to use US$4.5 billion in excess tax revenue to aid small businesses
Business

Women wearing masks walk in a shopping district amid COVID-19 pandemic in Seoul, South Korea on Jan 4, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

23 Nov 2021 07:34AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 07:40AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday (Nov 23) said the government will use part of excess tax revenue collected this year to aid small businesses hit by measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

Hong Nam-ki, speaking at a policy meeting, said some 5.3 trillion won (US$4.46 billion) of excess tax revenue this year will be used as subsidies and cheap loans for small businesses, while another 2.5 trillion won of tax revenue will be used to trim treasury bond issuance.

The finance ministry said it expects 19 trillion won of excess tax revenue this year.

Source: Reuters/jt

