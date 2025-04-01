South Korea watchdog questions purpose of Hanwha Aerospace's $2.5 billion share issue

SEOUL : South Korea's financial market watchdog said on Tuesday that Hanwha Aerospace needed to better explain how a proposed 3.6 trillion won ($2.46 billion) equity raising fits with a broader plan to restructure the company.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) last week blocked the defence company's controversial capital raising plans on the grounds its filing lacked information needed for shareholders to make rational investment decisions and ordered it to submit a revised filing.

"The ownership restructuring of affiliates and its relevance to the share issue plan, as well as the impact of the restructuring on the firm should be sufficiently noted," FSS Senior Deputy Governor Hahm Yong-il told a briefing.

On March 21, a day after the plan was announced, shares in Hanwha Aerospace posted their worst session since early November 2016, sinking 13 per cent, as analysts raised questions over the intent and need for raising capital.

Hanwha Group, South Korea's seventh-largest conglomerate, announced on Monday that the chairman was giving an 11.32 per cent stake in Hanwha Aerospace's parent, Hanwha Corp, to his sons as part of a succession process.