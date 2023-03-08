Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea will work to strengthen forex cooperation with US - Finance Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea will work to strengthen forex cooperation with US - Finance Minister

South Korea will work to strengthen forex cooperation with US - Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: South Korea Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho attends the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on July 15, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

08 Mar 2023 01:39PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 02:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday the government would strengthen cooperation with the United States on foreign exchange.

"An orderly and well-functioning foreign exchange market serves as a basis for increasing trade between the two countries and continuous mutual investment," Choo Kyung-ho said at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, without giving further details.

The comments came as the won weakened by as much as 1.85 per cent on Wednesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on Tuesday lifted the dollar.

Choo said South Korean authorities would continue their efforts to maintain stability in the financial and foreign exchange markets, adding plans to extend trade hours for the onshore currency market next year would help them respond more effectively to market volatility.

On the government's push to have South Korean treasury bonds added to FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index, he said the government expected the decision to be made in September, if the process went smoothly.

Choo said the government would also work with the United States to resolve issues related to the Inflation Reduction Act and Chips Act in a harmonious manner.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit on April 26, the White House and Yoon's office said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.