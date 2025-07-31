Logo
South Korean auto shares dip after Korea-US trade deal
South Korean auto shares dip after Korea-US trade deal

A car carrier transporting vehicles made by Kia Motors, which is part of South Korea's biggest automaker company Hyundai Motor, arrives at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

31 Jul 2025 09:40AM
Seoul :Shares of South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. will charge a 15 per cent tariff on imports from South Korea, including autos, as part of a trade deal.

Hyundai Motor shares were down 2 per cent and Kia Corp stock lost 3.3 per cent.

The deal reduces U.S. tariffs on South Korean autos from 25 per cent to 15 per cent, the same rate as Japanese car imports.

Before Washington imposed 25 per cent auto tariffs in April, there were zero tariffs on most South Korean auto imports under a bilateral trade deal, while there was a 2.5 per cent tariff on Japanese auto imports.

The deal removes the 2.5 per cent advantage in tariffs South Korean automakers had enjoyed over Japanese rivals under the Korea-U.S. free trade deal, analysts said.

Source: Reuters
